    December 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Austria vs. Finland in the IIHF Junior Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Finland looks for its second straight win Monday afternoon when it takes on Austria in the World Juniors men's hockey tournament.
    Author:

    The U-20 Finland men's hockey team got off to a great start to the World Junior Championships on Sunday afternoon when it took down Germany 3–1. Finland got two goals from Samuel Helenius in the victory.

    How to Watch Finland vs Austria in the IIHF Junior Championships Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: NHL Network

    Live stream the Finland vs Austria game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Helenius scored in first period to give Finland an early 1–0 lead and then scored an insurance goal in the third period to set the final margin of victory.

    The win has Finland 1–0 in Group A and in an early first place tie with the favored Canadians.

    On Monday, Finland will look to pick up another win and stay in first place against an Austrian team playing its first game of the tournament.

    Austria comes in as a huge underdog. The team struggled in last year's tournament, scoring just one goal in four games.

    The Austrians will look to do better in this tournament, but a win could be hard to come by against a strong Finland team.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Austria vs Finland in the IIHF Junior Championships

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    IIHF Finland Russia
    2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

    How to Watch Austria vs Finland in the IIHF Junior Championships

