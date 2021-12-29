Canada looks to stay undefeated in the IIHF Junior Championships on Wednesday when it plays Germany.

Canada has cemented itself as the favorite in the Junior Championships with two dominant wins. The Canadians beat the Czech Republic 6-3 in their opener and then blew out Austria on Tuesday 11-2.

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Connor Bedard scored three straight goals and then added a fourth to help lead Canada to the easy win. Mason McTavish also added two goals as the Canadians could not be slowed down.

On Wednesday, Canada looks to stay hot against a German team that is coming off a 2-1 overtime win over the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

The win evened the Germans record at 1-1 after they were beaten by Finland 3-1 in their first game.

Alexander Blank scored both goals for Germany, including the game-winner in overtime to help the Germans get their first win of the Championships.

Wednesday, they will have to play their best game if they want to upset the Canadians and pull into a tie with them in Group A.

