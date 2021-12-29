Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Canada vs Germany in the IIHF Junior Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Canada looks to stay undefeated in the IIHF Junior Championships on Wednesday when it plays Germany.
    Author:

    Canada has cemented itself as the favorite in the Junior Championships with two dominant wins. The Canadians beat the Czech Republic 6-3 in their opener and then blew out Austria on Tuesday 11-2.

    How to Watch Canada vs Germany in the IIHF Junior Championships Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NHL Network

    Live stream the Canada vs Germany game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Connor Bedard scored three straight goals and then added a fourth to help lead Canada to the easy win. Mason McTavish also added two goals as the Canadians could not be slowed down.

    On Wednesday, Canada looks to stay hot against a German team that is coming off a 2-1 overtime win over the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

    The win evened the Germans record at 1-1 after they were beaten by Finland 3-1 in their first game.

    Alexander Blank scored both goals for Germany, including the game-winner in overtime to help the Germans get their first win of the Championships.

    Wednesday, they will have to play their best game if they want to upset the Canadians and pull into a tie with them in Group A.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Canada vs. Germany in the IIHF Junior Championships

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    panthers
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Panthers

    25 seconds ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (2nd from right) celebrates scoring a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Predators at Capitals

    25 seconds ago
    new jersey devils
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Sabres

    25 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) passes the ball in front of Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Pistons

    25 seconds ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Pacers

    25 seconds ago
    Nov 5, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the signature of NBA commissioner Adam Silver stamped on an official Spalding basketball prior to the game between the Memphis Grizzlies against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 102-91. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    High School Basketball

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic, Prep: Balboa (CA) vs. Liberty Heights (NC)

    25 seconds ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) moves to shoot the ball while Jackson State Tigers forward Isaiah Williams (13) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UNC-Asheville at Indiana

    25 seconds ago
    lsu
    College Basketball

    How to Watch LSU at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

    25 seconds ago
    seton hall basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Seton Hall at Providence

    25 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy