The Czech Republic and Canada open up play on Sunday night in the second game of Group A at the IIHF Junior Championships.

Canada comes into the IIHF Junior Championships looking to avenge its championship loss to the rival Americans. Canada swept through group play last year and then into the finals but were stopped by the US 2-0.

How to Watch Czech Republic vs. Canada in the IIHF Junior Championships Today:

Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

The loss kept the Canadians from winning its second straight championship and 19th overall, which is by far the most of any country.

Canada is looking to win for the first time as a host country since 2015. The last two times the championship has been held in Canada they have come up short.

The Canadians' run starts with its group opener against the Czech Republic who is coming off a seventh-place finish last year.

The Czechs went 2-2 in group play last year but were knocked out by Canada in the quarterfinals 3-0.

The Czech Republic is looking to win its third championship but the first since they won it in back-to-back years in 2000 and 2001.

Sunday they will look to start of group play with a big upset of the favored Canadiens on its home ice.

