How to Watch Finland vs. Czech Republic in the IIHF Junior Championships

Finland goes for its third straight win in the IIHF Junior Championships on Wednesday when it plays the Czech Republic.

It was been a great start to the Junior Championships for Finland as it has beaten Germany 3-1 and Austria 7-1.

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

On Tuesday, Ville Koivunen scored two of the seven goals for Finland in the blowout win. The back-to-back wins has it tied with Canada for first place in Group A and is setting up a huge game between the two countries on Friday.

In order to make that matchup meaningful, Finland needs to take care of a Czech Republic team still looking for its first win of the Championships.

The Czech Republic lost its opener 6-3 to Russia and had a great chance at a win on Tuesday when they went to overtime with Germany. Unfortunately for them, they couldn't get the win as Alexander Blank scored his second goal 1:20 into overtime to give the Germans a 2-1 victory.

Wednesday afternoon, the Czechs look for that first win against a Finland team that is playing as well as anybody in the tournament this year.

