    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Finland vs. Czech Republic in the IIHF Junior Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Finland goes for its third straight win in the IIHF Junior Championships on Wednesday when it plays the Czech Republic.
    It was been a great start to the Junior Championships for Finland as it has beaten Germany 3-1 and Austria 7-1. 

    How to Watch Finland vs. Czech Republic in the IIHF Junior Championships Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NHL Network

    Live stream the Finland vs. Czech Republic game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    On Tuesday, Ville Koivunen scored two of the seven goals for Finland in the blowout win. The back-to-back wins has it tied with Canada for first place in Group A and is setting up a huge game between the two countries on Friday.

    In order to make that matchup meaningful, Finland needs to take care of a Czech Republic team still looking for its first win of the Championships.

    The Czech Republic lost its opener 6-3 to Russia and had a great chance at a win on Tuesday when they went to overtime with Germany. Unfortunately for them, they couldn't get the win as Alexander Blank scored his second goal 1:20 into overtime to give the Germans a 2-1 victory.

    Wednesday afternoon, the Czechs look for that first win against a Finland team that is playing as well as anybody in the tournament this year.

    December
    29
    2021

    Finland vs. Czech Republic in the IIHF Junior Championships

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    2:00
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
