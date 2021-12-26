Finland and Germany kick off the 2022 IIHF Junior Championships at Rogers Place on Sunday afternoon.

Finland and Germany begin their journey to a possible World Junior Championship appearance when they battle on Sunday afternoon in the first game of Group A.

How to Watch Finland vs Germany in the IIHF Junior Championships Today:

Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the Finland vs Germany game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Finland comes in looking to win its sixth-ever Junior Hockey Championship. Its last championship was back in 2019 when it won for the third time in a six-year stretch.

Last year, Finland finished in third place when they got beat by the United States 4-3 in the semifinals and then beat Russia 4-1 in the third-place game. It was a tough ending to a great tournament for Finland that it thought it could win.

Sunday, they start its tournament against a Germany team who finished in sixth place last year.

Germany is looking to make history in this tournament as they have never won the Junior Championships. In fact, they have never finished in second or third place.

The start of the championships is always a chance for new hope and both of these teams have dreams of being world champions and it starts on Sunday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.