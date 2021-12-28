Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    How to Watch IIHF Junior Championships: Austria vs. Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Canada looks to move to 2–0 in group play in the World Juniors men's hockey tournament.
    The U-20 Canadian men's hockey team (1–0) is set to take on Austria (0–1) on Tuesday as Group A play in the IIHF Junior Championships continues in Edmonton.

    How to Watch IIHF Junior Championships: Austria vs. Canada Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NHL Network

    Live stream the Austria vs. Canada game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Canadian team opened play with a 6–3 with over the Czech Republic. Canada had a 36–17 advantage in shots.

    Three of Canada's six goals came from Owen Power, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft for the Sabres. Power chose to return to Michigan to continue his collegiate career.

    Mason McTavish, Olen Zellweger and Donovan Sebrango scored goals as well, while Cole Perfetti—the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft for the Jets—added three assists.

    Austria lost its first game against Finland by a 7–1 margin, taking just nine shots to Finland's 48.

    Austria's only goal came from Martin Urbanek, while Lucas Thaler assisted on that goal.

    Group play will continue through Dec. 31, with the knockout phase of the tournament beginning on Jan. 2. The tournament concludes with the gold medal game on Jan. 5.

    Canada won the silver medal in last year's tournament after winning gold in the 2020 event.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    IIHF Junior Championships: Austria vs. Canada

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
