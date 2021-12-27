Germany and the Czech Republic both go for their first win in the World Juniors men's hockey tournament.

The U-20 Germany men's hockey team heads into its game Monday against the Czech Republic looking to bounce back from a 3–1 loss to Finland in its opener Sunday.

How to Watch IIHF Junior Championships: Germany vs. Czech Republic Today:

Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

The Germans never led, but they tied the game in the second period when Luca Munzenberger scored his first goal of the tournament. Unfortunately, Germany gave up a goal four minutes later and never scored again in the loss.

On Monday, Germany will look to get its first win of the tournament against a Czech Republic team that also lost its opener Sunday.

The Czech Republic lost to Canada 6–3. The team gave up an early goal and then scored three straight goals in a five minute stretch to go up 3–1. However, the Czechs then gave up five straight goals to end the game in a loss.

Monday's game could be considered a must-win for both of these teams.

