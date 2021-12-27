Skip to main content
    How to Watch IIHF Junior Championships: Germany vs. Czech Republic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Germany and the Czech Republic both go for their first win in the World Juniors men's hockey tournament.
    Author:

    The U-20 Germany men's hockey team heads into its game Monday against the Czech Republic looking to bounce back from a 3–1 loss to Finland in its opener Sunday.

    How to Watch IIHF Junior Championships: Germany vs. Czech Republic Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NHL Network

    The Germans never led, but they tied the game in the second period when Luca Munzenberger scored his first goal of the tournament. Unfortunately, Germany gave up a goal four minutes later and never scored again in the loss.

    On Monday, Germany will look to get its first win of the tournament against a Czech Republic team that also lost its opener Sunday.

    The Czech Republic lost to Canada 6–3. The team gave up an early goal and then scored three straight goals in a five minute stretch to go up 3–1. However, the Czechs then gave up five straight goals to end the game in a loss.

    Monday's game could be considered a must-win for both of these teams.

