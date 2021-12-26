Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch IIHF Junior Championships: Russia vs. Sweden: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Russia and Sweden open up Group B of the IIHF Junior Championships on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    Russia and Sweden both come into the 2022 IIHF Junior Championships with visions of a Championship. The two countries finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in last year's tournament.

    How to Watch IIHF Junior Championships: Russia vs. Sweden Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NHL Network

    Live stream the Russia vs. Sweden game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Russia made it to the semifinals last year, but got beat by Canada 5-0. The Russians then got beat by Finland 4-1 in the third place game and finished the tournament in a somewhat disappointing fourth place.

    First up for the Russians is a Swedish team they beat 4-3 in the 2021 tournament.

    Sweden is also looking for a better tournament this year, as it was knocked out of the championships last year by Finland, 3-2, in the quarterfinals. 

    Russia's last world championship was back in 2011, while Sweden last won in 2012. 

    Russia has won the championships four times, while Sweden has won it just twice. Both of these countries will look to add to that total starting on Sunday night in the first game of group play.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    IIHF Junior Championships: Russia vs. Sweden

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    4:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Hockey Fans
    2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

