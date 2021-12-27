Russia looks to get its first win Monday when it plays Switzerland in the World Juniors men's hockey tournament.

The U-20 Russia men's hockey team got off to a tough start in the Junior Championships on Sunday when it lost 6–3 to Sweden.

How to Watch IIHF Junior Championships: Russia vs. Switzerland Today:

Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

The Russians gave up the first three goals of the game and found themselves down 4–1 early in the third period. Two goals by Matvei Michkov in under a minute cut the lead to 4–3, but Russia couldn't get any closer.

On Monday, the Russians will look to bounce back against a Switzerland team playing its first game of the tournament. Switzerland is looking to improve on its performance from last year, when it finished in ninth place and scored just four goals.

These two teams did not face each other in last year's tournament, but the Russians come in as the favorites in this one. The Swiss will look to pull off the upset and get a big win in their opener.

