Sweden goes for its second straight win on Monday night when it takes on Slovakia in the IIHF Junior Championships.

Sweden pulled off a big win on Sunday in its opener when it beat Russia 6-3. Sweden seemed in control early in the third when it went up 4-1, but it had to survive a furious rally from the Russians to pull out the victory.

How to Watch IIHF Junior Championships: Sweden vs. Slovakia Today:

Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the Sweden vs. Slovakia game on fuboTV:

It was a crazy third period, but one Sweden made it through to get a huge first win. The win put it in an early first place tie with the United States.

Sweden will look to get a big second win against a Slovakian team that came up just short against the USA on Sunday.

Slovakia was down 3-0 early to the Americans, but fought back with two goals by Martin Chromiak in the third period. Slovakia just couldn't get the tying goal and lost 3-2.

It was a good showing for Slovakia, but a tough loss nonetheless. The loss dropped it to 0-1 and Monday's game is a big because it doesn't want to drop into a 0-2 hole.

