    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch IIHF Junior Championships: Sweden vs. Slovakia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sweden goes for its second straight win on Monday night when it takes on Slovakia in the IIHF Junior Championships.
    Author:

    Sweden pulled off a big win on Sunday in its opener when it beat Russia 6-3. Sweden seemed in control early in the third when it went up 4-1, but it had to survive a furious rally from the Russians to pull out the victory.

    How to Watch IIHF Junior Championships: Sweden vs. Slovakia Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NHL Network

    Live stream the Sweden vs. Slovakia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It was a crazy third period, but one Sweden made it through to get a huge first win. The win put it in an early first place tie with the United States.

    Sweden will look to get a big second win against a Slovakian team that came up just short against the USA on Sunday.

    Slovakia was down 3-0 early to the Americans, but fought back with two goals by Martin Chromiak in the third period. Slovakia just couldn't get the tying goal and lost 3-2. 

    It was a good showing for Slovakia, but a tough loss nonetheless. The loss dropped it to 0-1 and Monday's game is a big because it doesn't want to drop into a 0-2 hole.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    IIHF Junior Championships: Sweden vs Slovakia

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    9:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
