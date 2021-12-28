The United States looks to pick up its second win of the World Juniors men's hockey tournament Tuesday afternoon against Switzerland.

The U-20 United States men's hockey team gets back on the ice Tuesday. The Americans won their opener against Slovakia 3–2 on Sunday at the World Juniors tournament.

How to Watch IIHF Junior Championships: United States vs. Switzerland Today:

Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

The U.S. scored the first three goals of the game against Slovakia and then had to survive a rally after giving up two third period goals.

The Americans look to stay undefeated when they take on a Switzerland team that is coming off a 4–2 loss to Russia. Monday's game against the Russians was Switzerland's first of the tournament.

It was a tough start for Switzerland, as it looks to try and improve on its showing from last year, when it came in ninth place.

The Americans come in as big favorites in this game but need to make sure they aren't looking ahead to their game with Sweden on Wednesday.

