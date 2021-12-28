Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch IIHF Junior Championships: United States vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The United States looks to pick up its second win of the World Juniors men's hockey tournament Tuesday afternoon against Switzerland.
    Author:

    The U-20 United States men's hockey team gets back on the ice Tuesday. The Americans won their opener against Slovakia 3–2 on Sunday at the World Juniors tournament.

    How to Watch IIHF Junior Championships: United States vs. Switzerland Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NHL Network

    Live stream the United States vs. Switzerland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The U.S. scored the first three goals of the game against Slovakia and then had to survive a rally after giving up two third period goals.

    The Americans look to stay undefeated when they take on a Switzerland team that is coming off a 4–2 loss to Russia. Monday's game against the Russians was Switzerland's first of the tournament.

    It was a tough start for Switzerland, as it looks to try and improve on its showing from last year, when it came in ninth place.

    The Americans come in as big favorites in this game but need to make sure they aren't looking ahead to their game with Sweden on Wednesday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    IIHF Junior Championships: United States vs. Switzerland

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    4:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Hockey Fans
    2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

    How to Watch IIHF Junior Championships: United States vs. Switzerland

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball Fans
    High School Basketball

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic: Balboa (Calif.) vs. Highland (Va.)

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga ACB Basketball

    How to Watch Barca vs. Andorra

    1 hour ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons running back CJ McNeal (10) is pushed out of bounds by UNLV Rebels linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4) in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville

    1 hour ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Josh Ali (6) runs back a punt against Louisville Cardinals running back Jalen Mitchell (15) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Kentucky defeated Louisville 52-21. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Louisville vs. Air Force: First Responder Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/28/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons running back CJ McNeal (10) is pushed out of bounds by UNLV Rebels linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4) in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Air Force Falcons vs. Louisville Cardinals: First Responder Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/28/2021

    1 hour ago
    Soccer

    Leicester City vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    1 hour ago
    liverpool
    Premier League

    How to Watch Leicester City vs. Liverpool

    1 hour ago
    Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers throws the ball for Mississippi State against Auburn on Nov. 13, 2021.
    SI Guide

    College Football Bowl Games All Day

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy