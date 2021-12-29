How to Watch Slovakia vs. Russia in the IIHF Junior Championships

Russia goes for its second straight win of the IIHF Junior Championships when it plays Slovakia on Wednesday afternoon.

Russia bounced back from its opening loss to Sweden with a 4-2 win over Switzerland on Monday. The win got the Russians to 1-1 and currently has it tied with the USA and the Swiss for second place in Group B.

How to Watch Russia vs. Slovakia in the IIHF Junior Championships Today:

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the Russia vs. Slovakia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Russia scored the first three goals of the game against Switzerland on Monday and never let them get closer than two the rest of the way. Four different players scored for the Russians in the win.

Wednesday, it looks to get its second win and beat a Slovakia team that is still looking for its first win.

Slovakia came up just short in its first game against the Americans, losing 3-2 before then being shut out by Sweden 3-0 on Tuesday.

Slovakia hasn't played poorly but it just hasn't had enough to get a win yet. Wednesday, they will look to get that first win against a Russian team that is looking to stay in second place in Group B.

Regional restrictions may apply.