Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Slovakia vs Russia in the IIHF Junior Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Russia goes for its second straight win of the IIHF Junior Championships when it plays Slovakia on Wednesday afternoon.
    Author:

    Russia bounced back from its opening loss to Sweden with a 4-2 win over Switzerland on Monday. The win got the Russians to 1-1 and currently has it tied with the USA and the Swiss for second place in Group B.

    How to Watch Russia vs. Slovakia in the IIHF Junior Championships Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NHL Network

    Live stream the Russia vs. Slovakia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Russia scored the first three goals of the game against Switzerland on Monday and never let them get closer than two the rest of the way. Four different players scored for the Russians in the win.

    Wednesday, it looks to get its second win and beat a Slovakia team that is still looking for its first win.

    Slovakia came up just short in its first game against the Americans, losing 3-2 before then being shut out by Sweden 3-0 on Tuesday.

    Slovakia hasn't played poorly but it just hasn't had enough to get a win yet. Wednesday, they will look to get that first win against a Russian team that is looking to stay in second place in Group B.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Slovakia vs. Russia in the IIHF Junior Championships

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    4:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    hockey fans
    2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

    How to Watch Slovakia vs. Russia in the IIHF Junior Championships

    4 minutes ago
    Sporting
    Primeira Liga

    How to Watch Sporting vs. Portimonense

    34 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Liga Portuguesa Feminina de Basquetebol

    Benfica vs Quinta dos Lombos

    34 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    High School Basketball

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic, Prep: Blue Ridge (VA) vs. Trinity Collegiate (SC)

    1 hour ago
    Soccer

    Brentford FC vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    1 hour ago
    Manchester City
    Premier League

    How to Watch Brentford vs. Manchester City

    1 hour ago
    bob-stoops
    SI Guide

    Oregon and Oklahoma Clash in Alamo Bowl

    1 hour ago
    michigan state
    College Basketball

    How to Watch High Point at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) celebrates with guard A.J. Hoggard (11) after a play during the first half against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan State vs. High Point: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy