The United States and Slovakia open up their IIHF Junior Championship run on Sunday night in Canada.

The United States head to Canada for the second straight year, looking to win its second straight IIHF Junior Championship.

How to Watch United States vs Slovakia in the IIHF Junior Championships Today:

Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

The Americans lost just one game on their way to the championship that culminated in a 2-0 shutout victory over the favored Canadians in the finals.

The championship was the Americans' fifth overall and fourth in the last 11 years. They also won in 2004, 2010, 2013 and 2017. They tied Finland for the second-most titles but are still 13 back of rival Canada.

Sunday night, they open up their defense of the title against a Slovakia team they beat 5-2 in the quarterfinals last year.

With the loss, Slovakia finished in eighth place last year and had just one win. Slovakia would win their opener but failed to win again in a disappointing tournament.

This year it gets a chance to start group playoff with a huge upset if they can find a way to take down the Americans. If Slovakia can get the win it will set it up nicely for the rest of the championships.

