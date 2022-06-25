The third round of the 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship as the LPGA major starts off the weekend today.

Heading into the third round of the 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, In Gee Chun (-11) is still in the lead, a full six strokes over the rest of the field. She is holding strong as the rest of the field in Bethesda, Maryland has not been able to make any headway through 36 holes. Chun has the opportunity to really hammer home the win with a strong third round here today.

How to Watch 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Watch 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Lexi Thompson tied for the best round on Friday with a 67 to keep her name in the hunt entering the weekend at three under par:

In the third round, Chun shot a minus three 69 after a tremendous minus eight 64 in the first round. Overall she has 14 total birdies and three bogeys through 36 holes as Chun looks to win her third major title and first since 2016.

Tied for second place at five under are Lydia Ko and Jennifer Kupcho.

Ko stormed into contention with a five-under 67 in the second round after shooting even par in the first round. She closed out her second round with five birdies on the front nine holes, after shooting even par with two birdies and two bogeys through her first 27 holes.

For Kupsho, she has 10 birdies and five bogeys so far and has played quality golf, chasing Chun who is playing great golf.

This will be a pivotal round for everyone as Chun can potentially bury the field with another monster round, but Ko has shown the ability to close five strokes in a day and could close the gap today heading into championship Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.