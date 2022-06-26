Entering the third round of the 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on Saturday, In Gee Chun was in firm control. She played her worst round of the tournament on Saturday to enter championship Sunday at just eight under par, with just a three-stroke lead over Lexi Thompson, Hye-Jin Choi and Sei Young Kim who are all at five-under par entering today.

How to Watch 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Thompson put a dent in the lead entering the final round giving herself a shot at a major championship win today:

It has been a journey for Thompson this week after a two-bogey first round put her completely out of the picture on the leaderboard. In the second round she played significantly better with five birdies, an eagle and two bogeys before four more birdies and two bogeys have her in second place.

She is tied with Choi who has 10 birdies and five bogeys through three rounds and Kim who has 12 birdies, five bogeys and one double-bogey back in the first round that set her back.

For Chun, she was lights out through 36 holes with 14 birdies and three bogeys overall and was running away with the major tournament.

The back nine of the third round knocked her down a peg and let the other golfers into the tournament. She ended the day with three birdies, four bogeys and a double-bogey on the day. Her final two holes were a bogey and that deadly double-bogey that took her from a six-stroke lead at worst to only a three-stroke lead.

