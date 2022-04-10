Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Masters Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leads the pack as the Masters begins its final round. Can anybody catch him over the final 18 holes?

The 2022 Masters come to a close on Sunday. The field is chasing World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who has a three-stroke lead with 18 holes to play. Can anybody catch him?

How to Watch the 2022 Masters, Final Round Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the 2022 Masters, Final Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Scheffler's lead was as large as six strokes on Thursday. However, he bogeyed four times on the back nine, opening the door for a challenger to catch up to him on Sunday.

If Scheffler maintains his lead, it would mean the first career green jacket and first career win in a Major tournament for the 25-year-old. It would also be his fourth win of the season, and third in the last month.

The closest player to Scheffler is Australian Cameron Smith, who has been in contention throughout the tournament. Smith shot a four-under on Saturday, and is now six-under in the tournament. Smith, 28, has never won a major but finished tied for second in 2020.

Im Sung-jae also remains in contention. The leader after Round 1, the 24-year-old had five birdies over the last 11 holes on Saturday, bringing his score for the tournament to four under. He also has never won a major but was one of the players tied with Smith for second in the 2020 Masters.

Finally, Tiger Woods remains in play, having made the cut at Augusta for the 22nd time in a row. He's currently seven-over after a rough back nine on Saturday.

How To Watch

April
10
2022

2022 Masters Final Round

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
