How to Watch 2022 Masters Par 3 Contest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Par 3 Contest is back after a two-year hiatus leading into this year's Masters tournament today.

The Masters is an event unlike any other, with a precursor leading into the first major of the season that is almost as historic. The Par 3 Contest Tournament has been around since 1960, taking three years off due to rain (2017) and COVID-19 (2020, 2021). Matt Wallace is the reigning champion from 2019 (-5) where he won in a playoff. This is one of the more fun events on the golf calendar and should produce some historic moments today.

How to Watch 2022 Masters Par 3 Contest today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Over the years, there have been plenty of great memories and moments at the Par 3 Contest leading into The Masters:

This event has a fun history. No player that has won the Par 3 Contest has won The Masters in the same year. However, Tom Watson won The Masters in 1981, then the Par 3 Contest in 1982, holding the distinction of winning both for four days.

Padraig Harrington has won the event three times over the years, in 2003, 2004 and in 2012 in a tie with Jonathan Byrd.

There is always the potential for history to be made with a golfer winning this event and The Masters this year, but as all golfers know that has never happened and creates some superstitions.

This is a light-hearted, fun event on the golf calendar for the golfers, legends and younger golfers to step out onto Augusta National.

The key players starting on Thursday for the major event will not be in action here today.

April

6
6
2022

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/ET
2022 Masters Tournament

