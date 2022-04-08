How to Watch 2022 Masters Second Round

The second day of Masters coverage gets underway Friday afternoon. There's no shortage of storylines, from a 24-year-old atop the leader board to Tiger Woods' contention and more.

Coverage of the second round of the Masters begins Friday afternoon. Through one day of play, there's been little separation on the leaderboard. Will anybody create space in the standings on Day 2?

How to Watch the 2022 Masters, Second Round Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Through one day of play, 24-year-old Im Sung-jae of South Korea is in the lead after shooting five-under on Thursday. Sung-jae is the only player who went wire-to-wire in the red after birdieing his first hole. He got off to a hot start and was three-under after three holes.

Even though he's young, this isn't the first time Sung-jae has impressed at Augusta. He finished tied for second in 2020.

Just behind Sung-jae is Australian Cameron Smith. Smith double-bogeyed his first hole but rebounded with four birdies on the back nine to finish four-under for the day. After Smith, four players are tied for third at three-under, including Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Dustin Johnson, and current top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler.

The biggest story of the week though is five-time champion Tiger Woods, who is playing the tournament just over a year after a car accident that nearly cost him his right leg. Woods is one of 17 players currently under par, and shot a one-under on Thursday.

Friday's forecast for Augusta calls for winds up to 20 miles an hour, which could make things interesting. That wind is expected to ramp up later in the afternoon.

