How to Watch 2022 Masters Second Round

Skip to main content

How to Watch the 2022 Masters Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second day of Masters coverage gets underway Friday afternoon. There's no shortage of storylines, from a 24-year-old atop the leader board to Tiger Woods' contention and more.

Coverage of the second round of the Masters begins Friday afternoon. Through one day of play, there's been little separation on the leaderboard. Will anybody create space in the standings on Day 2?

How to Watch the 2022 Masters, Second Round Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the 2022 Masters, Second Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Through one day of play, 24-year-old Im Sung-jae of South Korea is in the lead after shooting five-under on Thursday. Sung-jae is the only player who went wire-to-wire in the red after birdieing his first hole. He got off to a hot start and was three-under after three holes. 

Even though he's young, this isn't the first time Sung-jae has impressed at Augusta. He finished tied for second in 2020.

Just behind Sung-jae is Australian Cameron Smith. Smith double-bogeyed his first hole but rebounded with four birdies on the back nine to finish four-under for the day. After Smith, four players are tied for third at three-under, including Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Dustin Johnson, and current top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler. 

The biggest story of the week though is five-time champion Tiger Woods, who is playing the tournament just over a year after a car accident that nearly cost him his right leg. Woods is one of 17 players currently under par, and shot a one-under on Thursday. 

Friday's forecast for Augusta calls for winds up to 20 miles an hour, which could make things interesting. That wind is expected to ramp up later in the afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

2022 Masters, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Joe Willock Newcastle United
Premier League

How to Watch Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
Sep 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Phillies

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
tiger-woods
2022 Masters Tournament

How to Watch 2022 Masters Second Round

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
fc lorient
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lorient vs. Saint-Étienne

By Tom Sunderland12 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) and defenseman Noah Dobson (8) and center Brock Nelson (29) and defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) celebrates a goal scored by Nelson against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Jun 16, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Jonathan Villar (1) reacts after being injured while stealing second base against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Citi Field. Villar stayed in the game. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Jun 16, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Jonathan Villar (1) reacts after being injured while stealing second base against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Citi Field. Villar stayed in the game. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Soccer

Gaziantep FK vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy