Skip to main content

2022 Masters Third Round Stream: Watch online, TV channel

It's moving day at the 2022 Masters. Will anyone catch the World No. 1 currently sitting atop the leaderboard?

Moving day at the Masters begins with the field chasing the world's top-ranked golfer. Will any of the 52 players who made the four-over-par cut close the gap?

How to Watch the 2022 Masters, Third Round Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the 2022 Masters, Third Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After 36 holes of play, Scottie Scheffler is alone in the lead at eight-under-par. Scheffler reached the top by shooting five-under on Friday in a round that consisted of six birdies and just one bogey. Scheffler, 25, is chasing his first career Major win. 

Tied for second behind Scheffler are a group of four players at three-under-par. That includes Im Sung-jae, who led the tournament after the first round. Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama, and Charl Schwartzel.

The only player who matched Scheffler's rise on Friday was Justin Thomas, who shot a five-under-par to move to one-under-par in the tournament. He's currently tied for No. 10.

Tiger Woods had a miraculous one-under-par round on Thursday, playing competitively for the first time since nearly losing his leg in a car accident just over a year ago. Woods slipped a bit on Friday, shooting a two-over-par.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

2022 Masters Third Round

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Penguins

By Evan Masseyjust now
USATSI_16237493 (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Pacific in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
ALABAMA SOFTBALL
College Softball

Alabama at Florida Stream

By Adam Childsjust now
Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona State vs Oregon in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Adam Childsjust now
North Carolina Football UNC
College Football

How to Watch North Carolina Spring Game

By Adam Childsjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch New Mexico at Colorado State in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_17436228
College Football

How to Watch the Arizona Wildcats Spring Game

By Alex Barthjust now
TIGER WOODS
2022 Masters Tournament

2022 Masters Third Round Stream

By Alex Barthjust now
USATSI_17929517
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. New England Revolution

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy