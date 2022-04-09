2022 Masters Third Round Stream

It's moving day at the 2022 Masters. Will anyone catch the World No. 1 currently sitting atop the leaderboard?

Moving day at the Masters begins with the field chasing the world's top-ranked golfer. Will any of the 52 players who made the four-over-par cut close the gap?

How to Watch the 2022 Masters, Third Round Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the 2022 Masters, Third Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After 36 holes of play, Scottie Scheffler is alone in the lead at eight-under-par. Scheffler reached the top by shooting five-under on Friday in a round that consisted of six birdies and just one bogey. Scheffler, 25, is chasing his first career Major win.

Tied for second behind Scheffler are a group of four players at three-under-par. That includes Im Sung-jae, who led the tournament after the first round. Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama, and Charl Schwartzel.

The only player who matched Scheffler's rise on Friday was Justin Thomas, who shot a five-under-par to move to one-under-par in the tournament. He's currently tied for No. 10.

Tiger Woods had a miraculous one-under-par round on Thursday, playing competitively for the first time since nearly losing his leg in a car accident just over a year ago. Woods slipped a bit on Friday, shooting a two-over-par.

