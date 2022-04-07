Can Tiger Woods make the cut at the 2022 Masters in the first major golf tournament of the year? The journey starts on Thursday.

All eyes will be on Tiger Woods as he makes his return to the Masters after his car accident. The 86th edition of the Masters features the best golfers in the world and the slimmest field overall, with only 91 total golfers looking to make history and take home the green jacket.

How to Watch The Masters First Round today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The 2022 Masters might have the most anticipated field of all time due to the inclusion of Woods and the potential legacy moments on the line:

After Woods, the biggest story and golfer to watch is No. 2 in the world Jon Rahm. He has finished in the top 10 in each of the last four Masters tournaments, including his best finish last year which was fifth place. He comes in as the favorite at around +900 to win and looks to win his first green jacket.

2021 FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay (+1800) missed the cut last year and saw his best finish in 2019, tied for ninth place.

Justin Thomas (+1200) is seen as one of the best pure overall golfers in the world. He finished tied for fourth last year and in the top 33 in four out of the five years he has played in this major.

Reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama (+5000) has good betting odds to be the first back-to-back winner since Woods (2001, 2002).

Jordan Spieth (+2200) comes in with five top-three finishes since 2014 and one win under his belt and might play this course as well as any player not named Woods in the past 10 years.

Young guns Will Zalatoris (+3500), the 2021 runner-up, and Viktor Hovland (+2000) are looking to make a statement here at Augusta National for the next generation of golfers.

