How to Watch Sea Dogs vs. Cataractes

The host Sea Dogs face QMJHL champion Cataractes with a semifinal berth on the line in the Memorial Cup Hockey tournament.

The Cataractes (2-0-0-0) won the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League title this season and can get a step closer to the biggest prize in junior hockey, the Memorial Cup, with a win over the host Sea Dogs (1-0-1-1) on Saturday in Saint John, New Brunswick.

How to Watch 2022 Memorial Cup Hockey Game 6, Saint John Sea Dogs vs. Shawinigan Cataractes Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

The winner advances to face Hamilton in the semifinal. The Bulldogs eliminated Edmonton on Friday, beating the Oil Kings 4-2.

Shawinigan beat Hamilton in the round-robin matchup, notching a 3-2 victory on Thursday. Olivier Nadeau scored the go-ahead goal 7:06 into the third period on the power play while Xavier Bourgault had a hand in all three scores with a goal and two assists.

Saint John last played on Wednesday, losing in overtime to Edmonton 4-3. The teams combined for five goals in the first 10 minutes, but the Sea Dogs couldn't hold the 3-2 lead and went down 8:05 into overtime. Raivis Kristians Ansons has a team-high five points in the two games thus far for Saint John.

This is the first time the Memorial Cup has been contested since 2019 because of the pandemic.

Regional restrictions may apply.