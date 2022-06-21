Skip to main content

How to Watch the 2022 Memorial Cup: Shawinigan Cataractes vs Edmonton Oil Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cataractes and Oil Kings battle in their first game of the 2022 Memorial Cup on Tuesday night

The Memorial Cup, Canada's top junior hockey championship, is back for the first time in three years.

How to Watch the 2022 Memorial Cup: Shawinigan Cataractes vs Edmonton Oil Kings Today:

Game Date: June 21, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the 2022 Memorial Cup: Shawinigan Cataractes vs Edmonton Oil Kings on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Memorial Cup features four Canadian teams that won their respective leagues as they battle it out over a round-robin style play before finishing with a tournament to crown a champion on June 29th.

Tuesday the Cataractes and Oil Kings hit the ice for the first time when they battle in the first of their three round-robin games.

The Cataractes are here after winning the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for the first time and are looking to prove they belong with the best teams in the country.

The Oil Kings claimed the WHL title this year and are looking to win the Memorial Cup for the first time since 2014.

The Oil Kings are deep and very talented and will be the favorite in this one, but the Cataractes are looking to pull off the upset and start the tournament off with a win.

How to Watch the 2022 Memorial Cup: Shawinigan Cataractes vs Edmonton Oil Kings

