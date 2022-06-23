The Cataractes go for their second straight win to open up the Memorial Cup when they take on the Bulldogs on Thursday in hockey.

The Cataractes got a big opening win on Tuesday when they knocked off the Oil Kings 4-3.

How to Watch Shawinigan Cataractes vs. Hamilton Bulldogs Today:

Game Date: June 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

They trailed 3-2 heading into the third period but got two goals just over a minute apart to take a lead they would hold onto.

The Oil Kings came in as one of the favorites, but the Cataractes were able to slow them down and get the win.

Now, they have a chance to get their second straight win and put themselves in a great position to grab the top seed in the semifinal round.

The Bulldogs, though, will be looking to keep that from happening as they go for their first win of the tournament.

The Bulldogs lost their first game to the Sea Dogs 5-3. They gave up a pair of goals in both the first and second period and could never recover in the loss.

They did close the gap to 4-3 late in the third period, but couldn't get the equalizer and went home with their first loss.

