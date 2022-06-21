Skip to main content

How to Watch the College World Series: Arkansas vs Auburn in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

SEC rivals battle in the College World Series when Arkansas and Auburn play Tuesday night

Auburn survived their first elimination game on Monday when they knocked off No. 2 Stanford 6-2.

Game Date: June 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the College World Series: Arkansas vs Auburn in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers were coming off a first-round loss to Ole Miss and needed to win to keep their season alive.

They trailed 2-0 heading into the sixth inning, but the bats finally broke through for four runs and then they added two more in the top of the seventh to get the win and set up the matchup with Arkansas.

The Razorbacks were one win away from the semifinals, but couldn't slow down red-hot Ole Miss on Monday.

The Rebels scored two runs in each of the first three innings to take a 6-3 lead. They then added four more in the fifth to break the game open and never looked back

The Razorbacks now must regroup and knock off a good Auburn team if they want to get another shot at the Rebels.

The winner of this game will have to beat Ole Miss twice to make the championship series, while the loser will head home with their season over.

Regional restrictions may apply.

