SEC rivals battle on Monday night for the chance to earn a berth into the semifinals of the College World Series as Arkansas takes on Ole Miss.

Ole Miss must feel like it is playing in the SEC tournament instead of the College World Series. The Rebels will be playing their second straight conference opponent on Monday night when they take on Arkansas.

How to Watch the College World Series: Arkansas vs Ole Miss in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Rebels dispatched Auburn on Saturday 5-1 in the first round of the CWS and will not take on the streaking Razorbacks.

The Rebels continued their unlikely run through the tournament with the win over the Tigers and have yet to lose a game in the tournament so far.

It gets tougher on Monday as they take on a Razorbacks team who just beat No. 2 Stanford 17-2 in the first round on Saturday.

Arkansas has been playing great baseball and along with the Rebels is showing why the SEC is so good at baseball.

The winner of the game on Monday night will advance to the semifinals and be just one win away from playing in the championship series starting on Friday.

The loser will be forced to play an elimination game against the winner of Stanford and Auburn on Tuesday.

