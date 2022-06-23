Arkansas and Ole Miss play for the chance to go to the national championship series of the college world series on Thursday afternoon.

Arkansas survived another elimination game on Wednesday night when it slipped by SEC rival Ole Miss 3-2.

How to Watch the College World Series: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 23, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Razorbacks had lost to the Rebels earlier in the CWS 13-5 but avenged that loss with the win on Wednesday.

The win didn't come easy, though, as the Razorbacks had to wiggle out of a no-out bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth.

The Rebels loaded the bases on a hit and two hit batters and looked like they were on the verge of tying or winning the game.

Arkansas turned to Zack Morris to get it out of the jam and that is exactly what he did. He struck out the first batter he faced, got the next one to pop out to short left and then after an infield single cut the lead to 3-2, he got the last batter to fly out to left to end the game.

It was a nerve-wracking last inning, but the Razorbacks survived and now have a chance to knock the Rebels out of the tournament with a win on Thursday.

