How to Watch the College World Series: Notre Dame vs Texas A&M in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Notre Dame and Texas A&M play in an elimination game on Tuesday afternoon at the College World Series

Notre Dame had a chance to move into the semifinals of the College World Series on Sunday night but came up short against a streaking Oklahoma team 6-2.

How to Watch the College World Series: Notre Dame vs Texas A&M in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 21, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Fighting Irish never lead in the game and didn't score until getting two runs in the sixth. By that time, though, they were down 5-0 and could never get any closer than a three-run deficit.

Now they will need to bounce back on Tuesday and beat Texas A&M if they want to stay alive in the CWS.

Texas A&M has already won an elimination game as it beat longtime rival Texas 10-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The Aggies were coming off a game where they were overwhelmed by Oklahoma in the first round, but jumped all over the Longhorns and stayed alive in the CWS.

Tuesday they will look to do it again as the two teams battle for a chance to take on Oklahoma in the semifinals.

The winner of Tuesday afternoon's game will have to beat the Sooners twice to make the championship series starting on Friday.

NOTRE DAME BASEBALL
2022 Men's College World Series

