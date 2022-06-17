Notre Dame looks to pull off another upset on Friday in the first round of the college world series against Texas.

Notre Dame pulled off the biggest upset of the college baseball season when it knocked off No. 1 Tennessee in the super regional.

How to Watch the College World Series: Notre Dame vs Texas in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Volunteers were picked by many to run through the tournament but the Irish didn't let that happen as they came back to beat them 7-3 in the elimination game on Sunday.

Notre Dame is now heading to Omaha for the first time since 2002 but might be the most confident team left.

Texas, though, will be looking to knock the Irish off as they battle in the second game of the first round.

The Longhorns made it to Omaha by knocking off East Carolina twice on their home field after losing game one on Friday.

Texas not only had to come back to win two games, but it also had to come back from a 7-2 deficit in game two.

The Longhorns would score seven times in the last three innings in that game to get the win and then cruised to an easy win in game three.

It doesn't get much easier on Friday, though, as they must now try and take down a streaking Notre Dame team who has a chip on its shoulder.

