Skip to main content

How to Watch the College World Series: Oklahoma vs Notre Dame in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oklahoma and Notre Dame battle Sunday evening for a berth into the semifinals of the College World Series

Oklahoma and Notre Dame stayed hot on Friday when they each won their first round games against Texas A&M and Texas.

How to Watch the College World Series: Oklahoma vs Notre Dame in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the College World Series: Oklahoma vs Notre Dame in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sooners continued their improbable run through the tournament when they jumped on the Aggies with seven runs in the second inning with two outs.

The Sooners would then add four more runs to extend the lead to 13-4 and then held off a rally by the Aggies to get the win.

The Fighting Irish didn't score as many runs, but still got the win when they beat the Longhorns 7-3.

The Irish were coming off the biggest upset of the college baseball season when they beat No. 1 Tennessee in the super regional and continued their great play on Friday.

Now the Sooners and Irish will battle on Sunday night with the a chance to stay unbeaten and move into the semifinals of the College World Series.

The winner will be just one win away from playing in the championship series later in the week.

The loser will be on the verge of elimination and will play the winner of Texas and Texas A&M on Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
19
2022

College World Series: Oklahoma vs Notre Dame in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; From left to right, Chicago White Sox left fielder AJ Pollock (18), right fielder Adam Engel (15), center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrate defeating the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Astros

By Adam Childsjust now
NOTRE DAME BASEBALL
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Oklahoma vs Notre Dame in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
Jun 12, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell (7) crosses the ball against New England Revolution forward DeJuan Jones (24) during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Nashville SC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Pumas UNAM
Liga MX

How to Watch América vs Pumas UNAM

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
May 18, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) shoots the ball before pressure by CF Montreal defender Zorhan Bassong (19) during the second half at GEODIS Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Nashville SC vs Sporting Kansas City

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Las Vegas Lights FC at San Diego Loyal SC

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
May 28, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Questioning a stoppage in play, Minnesota United midfielder Will Trapp (20), defender Brent Kallman (14), midfielder Robin Lod (17) and midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) look to referee Michael Radchuk in the second half against New York City at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New England Revolution vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
soccer fans
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton

By Brandon Rush2 hours ago
Apr 23, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) centers the ball as Chicago Fire defender Mauricio Pineda (22) defends in the second half at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Minnesota United FC at New England Revolution

By Evan Lazar2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy