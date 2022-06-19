Oklahoma and Notre Dame battle Sunday evening for a berth into the semifinals of the College World Series

Oklahoma and Notre Dame stayed hot on Friday when they each won their first round games against Texas A&M and Texas.

How to Watch the College World Series: Oklahoma vs Notre Dame in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Sooners continued their improbable run through the tournament when they jumped on the Aggies with seven runs in the second inning with two outs.

The Sooners would then add four more runs to extend the lead to 13-4 and then held off a rally by the Aggies to get the win.

The Fighting Irish didn't score as many runs, but still got the win when they beat the Longhorns 7-3.

The Irish were coming off the biggest upset of the college baseball season when they beat No. 1 Tennessee in the super regional and continued their great play on Friday.

Now the Sooners and Irish will battle on Sunday night with the a chance to stay unbeaten and move into the semifinals of the College World Series.

The winner will be just one win away from playing in the championship series later in the week.

The loser will be on the verge of elimination and will play the winner of Texas and Texas A&M on Tuesday.

