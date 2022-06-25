Oklahoma and Ole Miss battle in the first game of the championship series of the College World Series on Saturday night.

Oklahoma and Ole Miss shocked the college baseball world by making it to the championship series of the College World Series and Saturday. they begin their best-of-three set.

How to Watch the College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Sooners have yet to lose in Omaha as they beat Texas A&M twice and also beat Notre Dame.

The Rebels had a little tougher time as they needed to beat Arkansas on Thursday in a win-or-go-home game after losing to the Razorbacks on Wednesday.

The loss on Wednesday was the Rebels' only defeat during the tournament as they went from questionable entry to one of the hottest teams in baseball.

On the other side of the field might be a team even hotter as the Sooners have upset Florida, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M twice on their way to the championship series.

Neither team was ranked coming into the tournament, but both teams have proven that they are worthy of winning the national title.

Saturday night, they battle in game one with game two taking place on Sunday and a game three being played on Monday if necessary.

Regional restrictions may apply.