Skip to main content

How to Watch the College World Series: Oklahoma vs Ole Miss in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oklahoma and Ole Miss battle in the first game of the championship series of the College World Series on Saturday night.

Oklahoma and Ole Miss shocked the college baseball world by making it to the championship series of the College World Series and Saturday. they begin their best-of-three set.

How to Watch the College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Sooners have yet to lose in Omaha as they beat Texas A&M twice and also beat Notre Dame.

The Rebels had a little tougher time as they needed to beat Arkansas on Thursday in a win-or-go-home game after losing to the Razorbacks on Wednesday.

The loss on Wednesday was the Rebels' only defeat during the tournament as they went from questionable entry to one of the hottest teams in baseball.

On the other side of the field might be a team even hotter as the Sooners have upset Florida, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M twice on their way to the championship series.

Neither team was ranked coming into the tournament, but both teams have proven that they are worthy of winning the national title.

Saturday night, they battle in game one with game two taking place on Sunday and a game three being played on Monday if necessary.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18589624
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Twins

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Jun 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates after scoring a run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Reds vs. Giants stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_18590386
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Braves

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_18590981
Athletes Unlimited Softball

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Orange vs. Team Gold

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
imago1009799217h
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot Prelims

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USATSI_18582623
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Oklahoma vs Ole Miss

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_12516554
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Chattanooga Lookouts at Tennessee Smokies

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Jun 21, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arraez (2) celebrates his home run against the Cleveland Guardians in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Red Sox at Guardians stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Jun 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza (15) questions the position before a penalty kick by Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) as referee Victor Rivas and midfielder Dax McCarty (6) tries to stop Espinoza during the second half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

DC United vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy