Skip to main content

How to Watch the College World Series: Oklahoma vs Ole Miss in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ole Miss is one win away from the national championship on Sunday when they play Oklahoma in the second game of their best-of-three series.

Ole Miss made a statement on Saturday night when it knocked off Oklahoma 10-3 in the first game of the championship series of the College World Series.

How to Watch the College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Rebels jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. The Sooners did rally to cut it to 4-2 in the sixth inning before the Rebels put the game away with a huge four-run eighth inning.

In the top of the eighth, the Rebels used back-to-back-to-back home runs to get the four runs. It was the first time since Charles Schwab Field opened back in 2011 that a team hit three consecutive home runs at the College World Series.

The outburst has put the Rebels a win away from taking home an unlikely national title.

The Sooners, though, are looking to push the series to a deciding game three on Monday with a win.

Oklahoma had been undefeated in Omaha, but the Sooners' bats couldn't get going in the loss.

The offense has been great for Oklahoma the whole tournament, but it will need to figure out a way to solve the Rebels pitching if they want to stay alive

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
26
2022

Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18554386
WNBA

How to Watch Sun at Dream

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18362767 (1)
2022 US Senior Open Championship

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Senior Open Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
imago1011076712h
NHRA Drag Racing

How to Watch Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Finals

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18596199
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Oklahoma vs Ole Miss

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18578944
MLS

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Los Angeles FC

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Jun 25, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) and third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrate after they both scored against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jun 25, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) and third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrate after they both scored against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jun 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates with left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy