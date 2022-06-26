Ole Miss is one win away from the national championship on Sunday when they play Oklahoma in the second game of their best-of-three series.

Ole Miss made a statement on Saturday night when it knocked off Oklahoma 10-3 in the first game of the championship series of the College World Series.

How to Watch the College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Rebels jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. The Sooners did rally to cut it to 4-2 in the sixth inning before the Rebels put the game away with a huge four-run eighth inning.

In the top of the eighth, the Rebels used back-to-back-to-back home runs to get the four runs. It was the first time since Charles Schwab Field opened back in 2011 that a team hit three consecutive home runs at the College World Series.

The outburst has put the Rebels a win away from taking home an unlikely national title.

The Sooners, though, are looking to push the series to a deciding game three on Monday with a win.

Oklahoma had been undefeated in Omaha, but the Sooners' bats couldn't get going in the loss.

The offense has been great for Oklahoma the whole tournament, but it will need to figure out a way to solve the Rebels pitching if they want to stay alive

