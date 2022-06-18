SEC rivals battle in the final first-round game of the College World Series on Saturday night in Omaha

Neither Auburn nor Ole Miss are supposed to be in Omaha, but here they are still standing and Saturday they will battle in the first round of the College World Series.

How to Watch the College World Series: Ole Miss vs Auburn in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Many thought that Ole Miss shouldn't have even made the tournament, but the Rebels proved them all wrong the last two weeks.

Ole Miss went to Miami for their regional and swept through it not losing a single game. The Rebels knocked off No. 6 Miami in the second round and then routed Arizona 22-6 in the finals to advance to the Super Regional.

The Rebels then took on in-state foe Southern Miss and swept them by not even giving up a run in winning 10-0 and 5-0.

Auburn had just as easy of run as the Tigers hosted the regional and had little trouble advancing.

They then went to Oregon State and beat the No. 2 Beavers two games to one to advance to the CWS for the first time since 2019.

The two teams have pulled off big upsets and will look to continue their hot play on Saturday and get a huge win.

