Skip to main content

How to Watch the College World Series: Ole Miss vs Auburn in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

SEC rivals battle in the final first-round game of the College World Series on Saturday night in Omaha

Neither Auburn nor Ole Miss are supposed to be in Omaha, but here they are still standing and Saturday they will battle in the first round of the College World Series.

How to Watch the College World Series: Ole Miss vs Auburn in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the College World Series: Ole Miss vs Auburn in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Many thought that Ole Miss shouldn't have even made the tournament, but the Rebels proved them all wrong the last two weeks.

Ole Miss went to Miami for their regional and swept through it not losing a single game. The Rebels knocked off No. 6 Miami in the second round and then routed Arizona 22-6 in the finals to advance to the Super Regional.

The Rebels then took on in-state foe Southern Miss and swept them by not even giving up a run in winning 10-0 and 5-0.

Auburn had just as easy of run as the Tigers hosted the regional and had little trouble advancing.

They then went to Oregon State and beat the No. 2 Beavers two games to one to advance to the CWS for the first time since 2019.

The two teams have pulled off big upsets and will look to continue their hot play on Saturday and get a huge win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

College World Series: Ole Miss vs Auburn in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 14, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) controls the ballagainst Orlando City SC during the second half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Jun 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates after scoring on a RBI single by shortstop Trea Turner (not pictured) in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Dodgers

By Brandon Rushjust now
USATSI_18553885
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Red Sox

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_14296774
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett

By Brandon Rushjust now
TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Clean Harbors 150, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
imago1004763672h (1)
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Western Conference Final: Seattle Seawolves at Houston SaberCats

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
AUBURN
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Ole Miss vs Auburn in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18519417
MLS

How to Watch Toronto FC at New York Red Bulls

By Evan Lazarjust now
LA Galaxy Chicharito
MLS

How to Watch Portland Timbers at LA Galaxy

By Evan Lazar2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy