Stanford and Arkansas battle in the first round of the College World Series on Saturday in Omaha

Stanford heads to Omaha as the two seed after nearly going home in the super regional.

How to Watch the College World Series: Stanford vs Arkansas in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Cardinal lost the first game to UConn, but battled back to win the next two games and earn a trip to the College World Series.

It was the second straight weekend that the Cardinal had their backs against the wall as they had lost to Texas State in the regional and had to come back and beat them twice.

They survived, though, and will now get the opportunity to play a streaking Arkansas team in the first round.

The Razorbacks have been playing great baseball and swept No. 10 North Carolina on the road in the super regional last weekend.

That came after they knocked off No. 7 Oklahoma State twice in a wild regional two weeks ago.

Arkansas came into the tournament unseeded, but has been playing well and are extremely confident heading into the CWS.

The two teams are joined by SEC foes Ole Miss and Auburn on their side of the bracket.

