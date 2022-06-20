Skip to main content

How to Watch the College World Series: Stanford vs Auburn in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stanford and Auburn battle Monday afternoon in an elimination game of the College World Series

Stanford has been living on the edge the whole tournament and is back in the same spot on Monday after losing to Arkansas in the first round of the College World Series.

The Cardinal had to beat Texas State twice in the regional after dropping into the loser's bracket and then had to do the same against UConn in the Super Regional.

They will have to climb out of a bigger hole at the CWS if they want to keep their season alive.

Monday that starts with beating an Auburn team coming off a loss to conference rival Ole Miss on Saturday.

The Tigers came to Omaha with just one loss in the tournament, but they ran into a buzzsaw in the Rebels and lost 5-1.

The Tigers were coming off a Super Regional win at No. 3 Oregon State last weekend, but couldn't get their bats going against the surging Rebels in the loss.

Both of the teams came to Omaha with series dreams of winning the whole thing, but one of them will go home with a loss on Monday instead.

How To Watch

June
20
2022

College World Series: Stanford vs Auburn in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
STANFORD BASEBALL
2022 Men's College World Series

