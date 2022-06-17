Old Big 12 rivals battle in the first game of the College World Series on Friday afternoon in Omaha as Texas A&M takes on Oklahoma.

Texas A&M and Oklahoma used to battle in conference play in the Big 12 and they will soon battle as conference rivals in the SEC. First, though, they will hit the diamond and face off in the first round of the College World Series on Friday.

How to Watch the College World Series: Texas A&M vs Oklahoma in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the College World Series: Texas A&M vs Oklahoma in College Baseball on fuboTV.

The Aggies come in as the nine seed and have swept their way through the tournament so far. They have yet to lose a game as they won all three games in the regional and then beat Louisville in two straight in the Super Regional.

Oklahoma, on the other hand, has had to fight to make it to the CWS. The Sooners had to bounce back from a loss in both the regional and super regional to win an elimination game against Florida and Virginia Tech.

The Sooners survived, though, and are now back in Omaha for the first time since 2010.

They have been one of the surprise teams to make it to the CWS, but have been playing as well as anybody in the country in winning the Big 12 tournament and then pulling off upsets in the regional and super regional.

