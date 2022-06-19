Texas and Texas A&M battle Sunday afternoon in an elimination game in the College World Series

Texas and Texas A&M used to be Big 12 rivals and once again will be conference foes when Texas joins the SEC, but Sunday they will battle with their season on the line in an elimination game of the College World Series.

How to Watch the College World Series: Texas vs Texas A&M in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Texas A&M dropped its first game of the tournament when Oklahoma jumped on the Aggies early and held on for the win.

The Sooners scored seven two-out runs in the second inning and the Aggies couldn't get any closer than four the rest of the way and lost 13-8.

The loss has put them on the brink of elimination on Sunday afternoon.

The Aggies can avoid being sent home if they can knock off in-state rival Texas in the first game of day three.

The Longhorns ran into a buzzsaw on Friday when they lost to Notre Dame 7-3. The Fighting Irish were fresh off a huge upset of Tennessee in the super regional and didn't slow down in the first-round game on Friday.

The Longhorns must now try and battle back and get a big win against Texas A&M. Texas was in this position in the super regional when it had to beat East Carolina twice and will need to conjure up some of the same magic on Sunday.

