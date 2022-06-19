Skip to main content

How to Watch the College World Series: Texas vs Texas A&M in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas and Texas A&M battle Sunday afternoon in an elimination game in the College World Series

Texas and Texas A&M used to be Big 12 rivals and once again will be conference foes when Texas joins the SEC, but Sunday they will battle with their season on the line in an elimination game of the College World Series.

How to Watch the College World Series: Texas vs Texas A&M in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the College World Series: Texas vs Texas A&M in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas A&M dropped its first game of the tournament when Oklahoma jumped on the Aggies early and held on for the win.

The Sooners scored seven two-out runs in the second inning and the Aggies couldn't get any closer than four the rest of the way and lost 13-8.

The loss has put them on the brink of elimination on Sunday afternoon.

The Aggies can avoid being sent home if they can knock off in-state rival Texas in the first game of day three.

The Longhorns ran into a buzzsaw on Friday when they lost to Notre Dame 7-3. The Fighting Irish were fresh off a huge upset of Tennessee in the super regional and didn't slow down in the first-round game on Friday.

The Longhorns must now try and battle back and get a big win against Texas A&M. Texas was in this position in the super regional when it had to beat East Carolina twice and will need to conjure up some of the same magic on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
19
2022

College World Series: Texas vs Texas A&M in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

DeWanna Bonner Sun WNBA
WNBA

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Leclerc Verstappen
Formula 1

How to Watch Canadian Grand Prix

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Forge FC
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
TEXAS LONGHORNS BASEBALL
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Texas vs Texas A&M in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates his solo home run with first baseman Wilmer Flores (right) against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates his solo home run with first baseman Wilmer Flores (right) against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Jun 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after the Pirates defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Pirates

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
Worcester Red Sox
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy