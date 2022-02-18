After a year off from the event, the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is officially back.

As part of NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland this weekend, the 2022 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will take place Friday night. This is a basketball game that features actors, comedians, singers, rappers, athletes and more.

The celebrity game is an event that takes place nearly every year. It is a lighthearted and fun way to kick off a full weekend of festivities with the top talent the NBA has to offer.

How to Watch 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on fuboTV

NBA 75th Anniversary Team members and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Dominique Wilkins (Team Nique) and Bill Walton (Team Walton) will serve as head coaches for the competition.

Last season, there was no NBA All-Star Celebrity Game due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, it will be the first time this event has taken place since 2020.

During that 2020 event in Chicago, sports anchors Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon coached the two teams, with Team Wilbon winning by a final score of 62–47.

During tonight’s event, the rosters will be loaded with celebrity talent.

Team Walton:

• Jimmie Allen (singer, songwriter)

• Brittney Elena (host, actress, athlete and model)

• Machine Gun Kelly (singer, songwriter)

• Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces forward)

• Noah Carlock (Fanatics All-In Challenge Winner)

• Nyjah Huston (Olympian, professional skateboarder)

• Matt James (ABC’s The Bachelor)

• Quavo (rapper, recording artist)

• Ranveer Singh (actor)

• Alex Toussaint (Peloton instructor)

Team Nique:

• Anuel AA (rapper)

• Mayor Justin Bibb (Mayor of Cleveland)

• Kane Brown (singer, songwriter)

• Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns defensive end)

• Booby Gibson (Cleveland Cavaliers legend)

• Tiffany Haddish (comedian, actress and author)

• Jack Harlow (rapper, recording artist)

• Crissa Jackson (Harlem Globetrotters player)

• Anjali Ranadivé (singer, songwriter)

• Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic high jump champion)

This contest will tip off with the Ruffles Ridge Four-Point Shooting Competition, with Ruffles and the NBA donating $4,000 to support the Thurgood Marshall College Fund for every shot made from that distance.

