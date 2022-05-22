The final round of the PGA Championship has everyone looking up at Mito Pereira today.

The PGA Tour’s second major comes down to one final round with Mito Pereira (-9) holding a three-stroke lead over the field that is looking to close the gap on him here today. The field behind him has a group of very competitive golfers led by Matt Fitzpatrick and last year's Rookie of the Year, Will Zalatoris both tied at -6 overall. It is going to take a strong round of golf from Pereira to win his first major.

How to Watch 2022 PGA Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young were able to make moves up the leaderboard with 67s in the third round on Saturday:

On Saturday, Fitzpatrick shot a 67 with six birdies and three bogeys to inch his way closer to Pereira, who finished with a more modest 69 on the day.

Fitzpatrick finished tied for 23rd in this event last year and had his best finish in a major back in 2016 when he finished tied for seventh at the Masters. Like Pereira this would be Fitzpatrick's first major win of his young career after turning professional in 2014.

Another golfer looking for his first major is Zalatoris who had his worst round on Saturday and coughed up the lead, but if he is able to rebound today this would be the terrific young prospect who turned professional in 2018 and has been turning heads ever since.

The future of golf is on full display with the youth at the top of the leaderboard and the top-ranked veterans either missing the cut or looking up at an insurmountable deficit today.

Tiger Woods withdrew on Saturday after making the cut and will not finish this major like he was able to do at the Masters.

