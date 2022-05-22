Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 PGA Championship, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 PGA Championship heads into the final round with low scores and several golfers in the hunt today.

This year the PGA Championship has been a rollercoaster as Rory McIlroy took an early lead with Will Zalatoris and Justin Thomas right there with him, then all three took major steps back to give Mito Pereira (-9) the lead entering the final round today. There are still others in the mix, but Pereira is in the driver's seat to win his first major if he holds up over the final 18 holes.

How to Watch 2022 PGA Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch 2022 PGA Championship, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pereira was able to sustain his lead after the third round with a 69 (-1) as all of the favorites and early round leaders took steps back:

Pereira turned professional in 2015 and the golfer from Chile had not played in a major until 2019, where he missed the cut at the U.S. Open. This is his first major since then and he is now the favorite to win.

After playing college golf at Texas Tech University, Pereira went on to play on the Korn Ferry and PGA Latinoamerica Tours before joining the PGA Tour. He has eight total wins for his career.

Through 54 holes he has 16 birdies and seven bogeys overall. He played his best round on Friday shooting a 64 with seven birdies and just one bogey on the day.

Three strokes behind Pereira are Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris.

Fitzpatrick has been the second best golfer with three rounds in the 60’s this week, but never able to get that big round to take over the leaderboard.

Zalatoris, like Thomas and McIlroy, had at least one round of 70+ that pushed him off of the top of the leaderboard.

Tiger Woods withdrew after making the cut on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

2022 PGA Championship, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012074961h
Premier League

How to Watch Burnley vs. Newcastle United

By Brandon Rushjust now
Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Will Zalatoris tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
2022 PGA Championship

How to Watch 2022 PGA Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Rodeo
PBR Bull Riding

How to Watch PBR World Finals: Championship Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Soccer

Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

Formula 1, Spain Grand Prix stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

2022 French Open, Day 1 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
stephen-curry
SI Guide

Mavs Look To Get on the Board vs. Warriors

By Josh Rosenblat4 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Juan Ignacio Londero vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Pablo Andujar at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy