The 2022 PGA Championship heads into the final round with low scores and several golfers in the hunt today.

This year the PGA Championship has been a rollercoaster as Rory McIlroy took an early lead with Will Zalatoris and Justin Thomas right there with him, then all three took major steps back to give Mito Pereira (-9) the lead entering the final round today. There are still others in the mix, but Pereira is in the driver's seat to win his first major if he holds up over the final 18 holes.

How to Watch 2022 PGA Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Pereira was able to sustain his lead after the third round with a 69 (-1) as all of the favorites and early round leaders took steps back:

Pereira turned professional in 2015 and the golfer from Chile had not played in a major until 2019, where he missed the cut at the U.S. Open. This is his first major since then and he is now the favorite to win.

After playing college golf at Texas Tech University, Pereira went on to play on the Korn Ferry and PGA Latinoamerica Tours before joining the PGA Tour. He has eight total wins for his career.

Through 54 holes he has 16 birdies and seven bogeys overall. He played his best round on Friday shooting a 64 with seven birdies and just one bogey on the day.

Three strokes behind Pereira are Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris.

Fitzpatrick has been the second best golfer with three rounds in the 60’s this week, but never able to get that big round to take over the leaderboard.

Zalatoris, like Thomas and McIlroy, had at least one round of 70+ that pushed him off of the top of the leaderboard.

Tiger Woods withdrew after making the cut on Friday.

