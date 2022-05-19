Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 PGA Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Golf's second major will have a new champion but Tiger Woods is in the field as the 2022 PGA Championship's first round begins on Thursday.

Phil Mickelson stunned the golf world at last year's PGA Championship by becoming the oldest player to win a major but he won't be in the field at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to defend the Wanamaker Trophy. Tiger Woods, meanwhile, will compete in his second major since returning from his 2021 automobile crash.

How to Watch 2022 PGA Championship, First Round Today:

Date: May 19, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler enters the PGA Championship at the top of the World Golf Ranking, followed by Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa, who will play together for the first two days.

Woods is in a group with Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy and won the Wanamaker Trophy the last time the PGA Championship was at Southern Hills. But that was 15 years ago in 2007.

Spieth has won three of the four majors and needs a PGA Championship to complete a career grand slam. Only five players have achieved the feat: Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Gary Player and Ben Hogan.

Woods played at the Masters in April and made the cut but shot 78-78 to finish 47th among the 52 players who made it to the weekend.

Scheffler has won four times already this season, including his first career major championship at Augusta National last month.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
19
2022

How to Watch 2022 PGA Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18299841
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Royals

By Nick Crainjust now
USATSI_18294642
2022 PGA Championship

How to Watch 2022 PGA Championship, First Round

By Phil Watsonjust now
May 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) after the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) after the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) breaks his bat on a line out during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) breaks his bat on a line out during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
USATSI_18299006
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Mets

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
May 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) breaks his bat on a line out during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Padres vs. Phillies stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

Maryland vs. Florida stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy