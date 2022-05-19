Golf's second major will have a new champion but Tiger Woods is in the field as the 2022 PGA Championship's first round begins on Thursday.

Phil Mickelson stunned the golf world at last year's PGA Championship by becoming the oldest player to win a major but he won't be in the field at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to defend the Wanamaker Trophy. Tiger Woods, meanwhile, will compete in his second major since returning from his 2021 automobile crash.

How to Watch 2022 PGA Championship, First Round Today:

Date: May 19, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler enters the PGA Championship at the top of the World Golf Ranking, followed by Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa, who will play together for the first two days.

Woods is in a group with Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy and won the Wanamaker Trophy the last time the PGA Championship was at Southern Hills. But that was 15 years ago in 2007.

Spieth has won three of the four majors and needs a PGA Championship to complete a career grand slam. Only five players have achieved the feat: Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Gary Player and Ben Hogan.

Woods played at the Masters in April and made the cut but shot 78-78 to finish 47th among the 52 players who made it to the weekend.

Scheffler has won four times already this season, including his first career major championship at Augusta National last month.

