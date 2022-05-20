Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 PGA Championship, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of golf's second major, the PGA Championship, tees off today with Rory McIlroy in the lead.

Rory McIlroy came out like a house on fire in the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship from Tulsa, Oklahoma. He started on the back nine and birdied four holes in a row, which is usually a sign that McIlroy is heading towards a win or at the very least a final day pairing in golf’s second major of the year. Tiger Woods was able to complete the first round out of contention, but it is great to see Woods on the course playing golf this week.

McIlroy took off early in the first round of the PGA Championship to take the lead entering today’s second round:

Overall, McIlroy finished the day with seven birdies and two bogeys to leave with a one-stroke lead over Will Zalatoris (-4) and Tom Hoge (-4).

McIlroy is picking up where he left off to close out the Masters where he finished the final round with a 64 to storm up to a second-place finish behind Scottie Scheffler. In the first round, Scheffler (+1) finished with five bogeys, an eagle and two birdies for a rough round that he aims to remedy here today.

For the two tied in second place, Zalatoris had six birdies and two bogeys while Hoge had five birdies and just one bogey.

Woods (+4) ended his first round with seven bogeys and three birdies to sit 10 strokes back of the lead. He finished -13 and in 47th place at the Masters as the course slowly wore him down.

The cut will be established today heading into the weekend and the third round with the scores just low enough for a golfer like Scheffler or Woods to make a play to jump up the leaderboard starting today.

