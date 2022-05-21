Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 PGA Championship, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The weekend begins with the third round in golf's second major of the season today, the 2022 PGA Championship.

The third round of the 2022 PGA Championship tees off with Will Zalatoris (-9) sitting atop the leaderboard one stroke ahead of the field as he looks for the first major win of his young career. After a strong first round, Rory McIlroy (-4) took a step back and will have a lot of work to do to climb back up the leaderboard and win the fifth major of his career. The action will continue on CBS at 1 pm EST today after starting on ESPN this morning.

How to Watch 2022 PGA Championship, Third Round today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch 2022 PGA Championship, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Reigning Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris is standing above the best players in the world entering the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship:

In the first round, Zalatoris went for six birdies and two bogeys then added to it with five birdies and zero bogeys for a clean scorecard overall. The second-year professional has been outstanding in his short time on the PGA Tour and could leave this weekend with the first major win of his career.

Just a stroke behind the leader is Mito Pereira (-8) after seven birdies and one bogey in the second round to rise up the leaderboard.

The cut line was not kind to some of the bigger names on the PGA Tour with Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler, Sergio Garcia and Patrick Cantlay all missing the cut.

One name that did make the cut is Tiger Woods (+3), just barely, two strokes ahead of the line that would have sent him home.

Now, in his second tournament and second major since his car accident, he has made back-to-back cuts and is in a position to finish the tournament, while never being in contention to win this weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

2022 PGA Championship, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
May 19, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
