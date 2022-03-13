Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Players Championship Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Despite all the weather challenges, the 2022 Players Championship is on track to continue on Sunday.

Since Thursday's bad weather, there has been a stoppage for the weather at the Players Championship with the tournament expected to get back on track here today and a planned Monday finish for the final round. After the first round, Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge (-6) are in a tie for the lead with various rounds and holes left for the field.

How to Watch 2022 Players Championship Final Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 13, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WLUCDT - Marquette, MI)

On Thursday, the first round was delayed and postponed to Friday after a four-hour-long weather delay. It went from a delay to a fully truncated round overall.

Then, the weather got measurably worse on Friday for the first round continuation and the start of the second round. The officials and golfers tried to get on the course and play but ultimately decided that it was not a playable course.

The tournament will have a Monday finish based on the forecast and updates from the PGA Tour.

They are planning for a final round, but also have a three-hole playoff potentially being planned in the event that a full 18 holes can't be played by the field.

Last year, Justin Thomas won this event by one stroke over Lee Westwood, with the event being skipped in 2020 due to the pandemic and Rory McIlroy winning in 2019 by one stroke over Jim Furyk.

This is one of the biggest events on tour outside of the traditional four majors, but weather cannot be denied. 

How To Watch

March
13
2022

2022 Players Championship Final Round

TV CHANNEL: NBC (WLUCDT - Marquette, MI)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
