How to Watch NFC vs AFC in NFL Pro Bowl: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The annual NFC vs. AFC Pro Bowl features the NFL's top talent as they hit the field together Sunday night.

The game where all the stars of the NFL come together and have a great tie battling it out on the field. This year's NFL Pro Bowl is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It started earlier this weekend with a series of skills challenges put on between six AFC players (including Tyreek Hill and Mac Jones) and six NFC players (including Justin Jefferson and Russell Wilson). The NFC came away with the win.

How to Watch NFC vs AFC in NFL Pro Bowl Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream the NFC vs AFC in NFL Pro Bowl game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The AFC starters will include Justin Herbert from the Chargers, Jonathan Taylor from the Colts, Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs, Stefon Diggs from the Bills and Mark Andrews from the Ravens along with their offensive line. 

Their defensive highlight players include Myles Garrett from the Browns, T.J. Watt from the Steelers, and Derwin James from Los Angeles.

The NFC starters feature Aaron Rodgers (replaced by Kyler Murray), Dalvin Cook from the Vikings, Cooper Krupp (replaced by Justin Jefferson), Davante Adams from the Packers, and George Kittle from the Niners.

Their defensive stars include Nick Bosa from the Niners, Chandler Jones from the Cardinals, and rookie Micah Parson from the Cowboys.

The AFC will be coached by Titans' Mike Vrabel and the NFC will be coached by Packers' Matt LaFleur. Allegiant Stadium will be full of laughter, highlight football, and tons of fun on Sunday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Regional restrictions may apply.

