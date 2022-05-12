Alex Cejka picked up his first major championship last May in just his third PGA Tour Champions start, winning the Regions Tradition on the first playoff hole over defending champ Steve Stricker. Cejka and the leading money-winner on the tour this year, Steven Alker, lead the field into Thursday's opening round.

How to Watch PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition, First Round Today:

Date: May 12, 2022

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the first round of the PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Regions Tradition at Greystone Gold and Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama, is the first of five major championships on the 2022 schedule. Alker comes in having already topped $1 million in winnings this year with two wins and five top-five finishes in just seven events.

Cejka won the first two majors last season, adding the Senior PGA Championship. He hasn't won since. His best finish this year was a tie for second at the Rapiscan Systems Classic last month.

Cejka and Alker will play in the same group the first two days along with Darren Clarke.

Steve Flesch, who won last weekend's Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Duluth, Georgia, is in a group with John Daly and Rocco Mediate for the first two rounds. Flesch is currently ninth on the money list this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.