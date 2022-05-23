Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 1st Round Day 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final match of the day for the first round of the 2022 French Open features Novak Djokovic today.

A tremendous day at Roland Garros in France for the French Open closes out with the No. 1 tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, taking on Yoshihito Nishioka. There have already been several upsets on the first day, highlighted by defending WTA champion and No. 2 ranked Barbora Krejčíková falling in straight sets along with several other ranked players falling on the harsh clay of Roland Garros.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 1st Round today:

Game Date: May 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch 2022 French Open, 1st Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Djokovic has won two French Opens, including last year with plenty of great moments and highlights over the years:

This year has not started off in an ideal fashion for Djokovic, not being able to participate in the Australian Open and only winning one of the five tournaments that he has participated in so far.

Nonetheless, he is still the top-ranked player in the world and has the opportunity to win his third French Open major title and tie Rafael Nadal with 22 total major wins this week.

Last year Djokovic was tested with wins over Matteo Berrettini, Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas between the quarterfinals and finals to capture his second French Open title.

This is the third match between the two with Djokovic 2-0 in those matches, winning with absolute dominance in straight sets both times and by a total score of 30-10 in sets.

The French Open is a grueling summer major on clay that tests the stamina, endurance and skill of every tennis player that has been dominated by Nadal over the years, which could set up a monster collision of the two titans of tennis in the finals again this year.

The first round will conclude tomorrow, with the start of doubles play as well.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
23
2022

2022 French Open, 1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 1st Round Day 2

By Kristofer Habbas33 seconds ago
Canada Hockey IIHF
2022 IIHF World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Denmark

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
IIHF U18 USA
2022 IIHF World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: United States vs Czech Republic

By Phil Watson5 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Day 2: Men's and Women's First Round

By Kristofer Habbas6 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Alessandro Giannessi vs. Borna Gojo at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 1st Round

By Kristofer Habbas9 hours ago
Soccer

CF Pachuca vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 hours ago
May 1, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) works against Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty (6) during the first half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Portland Timbers vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 hours ago
USATSI_18298264
MLS

How to Watch Union at Timbers

By Rafael Urbina16 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy