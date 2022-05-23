How to Watch 2022 French Open, 1st Round Day 2

The final match of the day for the first round of the 2022 French Open features Novak Djokovic today.

A tremendous day at Roland Garros in France for the French Open closes out with the No. 1 tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, taking on Yoshihito Nishioka. There have already been several upsets on the first day, highlighted by defending WTA champion and No. 2 ranked Barbora Krejčíková falling in straight sets along with several other ranked players falling on the harsh clay of Roland Garros.

Djokovic has won two French Opens, including last year with plenty of great moments and highlights over the years:

This year has not started off in an ideal fashion for Djokovic, not being able to participate in the Australian Open and only winning one of the five tournaments that he has participated in so far.

Nonetheless, he is still the top-ranked player in the world and has the opportunity to win his third French Open major title and tie Rafael Nadal with 22 total major wins this week.

Last year Djokovic was tested with wins over Matteo Berrettini, Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas between the quarterfinals and finals to capture his second French Open title.

This is the third match between the two with Djokovic 2-0 in those matches, winning with absolute dominance in straight sets both times and by a total score of 30-10 in sets.

The French Open is a grueling summer major on clay that tests the stamina, endurance and skill of every tennis player that has been dominated by Nadal over the years, which could set up a monster collision of the two titans of tennis in the finals again this year.

The first round will conclude tomorrow, with the start of doubles play as well.

