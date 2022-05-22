The second major of the tennis season gets started with the 2022 French Open from Roland Garros on Sunday.

Over the years, the French Open from Roland Garros has been the home of Rafael Nadal, who has won the event 13 times on his way to 21 total major wins. For the women, this event has more parity with no back-to-back winners since 2007 (Justine Henin) and a new winner every year since 2016. This is one of four tennis major tournaments on the calendar and the only one on clay still today. Coverage continues on MSG when this event ends.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 1st Round today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Last year, Novak Djokovic won his second major of the year and the second French Open of his career over Stefanos Tsitsipas:

The French Open starts off with the 128 best men’s singles players and the 128 best women’s singles players. The doubles draw for the men and women also features 64 total teams in action.

The draw for No. 5 Nadal starts with Jordan Thompson and could set up fun matches with former major winner Stan Wawrinka, either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Reilly Opelka then had a potential titanic collision between him and No. 1-ranked Djokovic in the semifinals.

Djokovic starts off with Yoshihito Nishioka in his draw as he looks to meet with Nadal in the semifinals, a rematch from the Australian Open this year.

Eight of the top 10 ranked men’s singles are in action this week, with No. 4 Tsitsipas and No. 10 Matteo Berrettini both out of the draw.

This should be an amazing tournament with a lot of history on the line for Nadal, Djokovic and everyone else in the draw.

