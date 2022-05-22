Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 1st Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second major of the tennis season gets started with the 2022 French Open from Roland Garros on Sunday.

Over the years, the French Open from Roland Garros has been the home of Rafael Nadal, who has won the event 13 times on his way to 21 total major wins. For the women, this event has more parity with no back-to-back winners since 2007 (Justine Henin) and a new winner every year since 2016. This is one of four tennis major tournaments on the calendar and the only one on clay still today. Coverage continues on MSG when this event ends.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 1st Round today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch 2022 French Open, 1st Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year, Novak Djokovic won his second major of the year and the second French Open of his career over Stefanos Tsitsipas:

The French Open starts off with the 128 best men’s singles players and the 128 best women’s singles players. The doubles draw for the men and women also features 64 total teams in action.

The draw for No. 5 Nadal starts with Jordan Thompson and could set up fun matches with former major winner Stan Wawrinka, either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Reilly Opelka then had a potential titanic collision between him and No. 1-ranked Djokovic in the semifinals.

Djokovic starts off with Yoshihito Nishioka in his draw as he looks to meet with Nadal in the semifinals, a rematch from the Australian Open this year.

Eight of the top 10 ranked men’s singles are in action this week, with No. 4 Tsitsipas and No. 10 Matteo Berrettini both out of the draw.

This should be an amazing tournament with a lot of history on the line for Nadal, Djokovic and everyone else in the draw.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

2022 French Open, 1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012154583h
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 1st Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Jasmine Paolini at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Madison Keys vs. Anna Kalinskaya at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Sorana Cirstea vs. Tatjana Maria at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1011474030h
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Titans vs. Sharks in NRL Rugby

By Phil Watson3 hours ago
imago1011474073h (1)
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Rabbitohs vs. Raiders in NRL Rugby

By Phil Watson5 hours ago
6gpjg
entertainment

How to Watch Deadly Women: Fatal Instincts Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
May 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates his home run with teammates in the dugout against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
May 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates his home run with teammates in the dugout against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy