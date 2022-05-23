The first round of the 2022 French Open continues from Roland Garros for the ATP and WTA Tours today.

The first session of the day from Roland Garros in France features 11 men’s singles matches and 15 women’s singles matches with doubles action not starting until Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, for each draw.

The top two women in the world highlight the morning as they look to advance into the second round in a potential clash in the finals at the end of this week. The action continues over on the MSG channel when these matches finish.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 1st Round today:

Game Date: May 23, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

No. 1 ranked Iga Świątek, who has become a machine and seemingly unbeatable in 2022, took the court for some practice ahead of her first-round match:

The day starts right away with eight women’s matches for the women highlighted by No. 27 Amanda Anisimova taking on former No. 1 Naomi Osaka on the main court.

No. 32 Petra Kvitová takes on Anna Bondár as the only other ranked women early in the morning.

Then, the morning really gets interesting with No. 1 Swiatek taking on Lesia Tsurenko and No. 2 Barbora Krejčíková starts her title defense against Diane Parry. Both of these women seem to be on a collision course here in France in what could be an epic finals.

Over in the men’s draw, No. 13 Taylor Fritz starts the day against Santiago Fa Rodriguez Taverna and No. 17 Reilly Opelka is challenged by Filip Krajinović.

The morning continues over on MSG with No. 5 and Roland Garros legend, Rafael Nadal and No. 1 Novak Djokovic yet to play today.

