How to Watch 2022 French Open, 1st Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the 2022 French Open wraps up and doubles play starts at Roland Garros today.

Roland Garros will close out the first round today with 20 men’s singles, 20 women’s singles and the start to the men’s doubles draw with 14 matches today. The action has been fierce to start the 2022 French Open with several upsets and long, drawn-out matches that will make endurance and stamina the key to victory this week. The action will continue after this on MSG at 7 am EST to keep following the French Open today.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 1st Round today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch 2022 French Open, 1st Round online with fuboTV:

No. 5 Rafael Nadal took care of business in straight sets against Jordan Thompson in the first round 6-2, 6-2, 6-2:

As of this writing, all of the ranked men’s singles competitors were able to win and advance in the first round. There were several long, arduous five-set matches including an impressive comeback from No. 22 Nikoloz Basilashvili who fell down 3-6, 2-6, before an epic tiebreaker in the third set and defeating Maxime Cressy.

For the women, the match of the day came from No. 12 Emma Raducanu who fell behind after the first set to Linda Nosková, then came back in the second and third sets for a signature win.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek continued her dominance with a win over Lesia Tsurenko (6-2, 6-0) while defending champion and No. 2 ranked Barbora Krejčíková was upset by Diane Parry (6-1, 2-6, 3-6).

Parry is a 19-year-old French tennis player that is on the rise with a new wave of young tennis players on the WTA Tour.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

2022 French Open, 1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
