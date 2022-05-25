The 2022 French Open kicks off the second round from Roland Garros as the best 64 take the court today.

Welcome to the second round of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros as the 128 that started over the weekend are now down to the final 64 for the singles draw. Today, there are 16 men’s singles, 16 women’s singles and 36 total doubles matches between the men, women and mixed doubles draws. This morning’s session showcases 17 singles matches and 23 of those doubles matches. The play will move over to MSG at 7 am EST and then back to Tennis Channel at 2:45pm EST today.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 2nd Round today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Felix Auger-Aliassime hits the court after his first-round win over Juan Pablo Varillas in a long five-set battle 2-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3:

The early morning starts with three men’s singles matches, with No. 9 Auger-Aliassime challenged by Camilo Ugo Carabelli, No. 21 Karen Khachanov taking on Hugo Dellien and No. 23 John Isner vs. Grégoire Barrère, on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

Over on Court Suzanne Lenglen, No. 12 Emma Raducanu will face Aliaksandra Sasnovich, No. 23 Jil Teichmann vs. Olga Danilović and No. 15 Victoria Azarenka taking on Andrea Petkovic.

Over in doubles, for the men, the No. 4 ranked team of Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers take on Ugo Humbert and Constant Lestienne, while the No. 5 team of Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Shuurs take on Nuria Parrizas-Diaz and Katarzyna Piter in the women’s draw.

The action will continue over on MSG after this and then back to the Tennis Channel for the final matches of the day in the early afternoon.

